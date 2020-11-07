LOWVILLE — For the ninth year, the Lewis County Youth Bureau is hosting the “Homeless Christmas Tree” initiative from Nov. 20 through Dec. 21.
According to a news release, the initiative supports an array of local agencies that recognize there is a hidden epidemic that has to do with homelessness. There are many reasons that individuals and families find themselves “out in the cold,” such as job loss, illness, addictions, lack of safe and affordable housing, economic hardships and due to house fires.
This initiative helps local agencies help local residents who have faced economic hardships to get back on their feet.
“The Homeless Tree Initiative has been able to fill gaps for some of our cases that have emergencies,” said Amanda Waugh, senior social services program examiner at Lewis County Department of Social Services. “Many times, most times, emergencies do not happen within our convenient business hours and the ‘program process’ isn’t conducive to meet some pretty simple immediate needs. The Homeless Tree Initiative has been able to use their donations to have a closet here in our office. This closet is consistently stocked with ready-to-eat food, personal, and many miscellaneous items that we take for granted every day. These items, at the very least, offer nourishment for someone for a night and with other items that we are able to provide, such as a blanket, hope. If there is any hesitation that the Homeless Tree Initiative does not make a real difference, please know that it absolutely does and has been able to meet needs of our own community members throughout the year.”
“The Youth Bureau’s Annual Homeless Christmas Tree has helped individuals in our community beyond measure,” said Karen Boliver, associate director of Northern Regional Center for Independent Living. “For the past eight years Northern Regional Center for Independent Living staff has successfully connected individuals in need to the items that were so graciously donated. This is an outstanding resource for families and individuals in their time of need. The process is seamless and simple as we connect individual’s unmet needs to our community. Saying thank you does not seem adequate. Your program is making a difference in the lives of many people living in Lewis County.”
Organizers are collecting new personal hygiene, baby items, kitchen, bathroom, cleaning supplies and bedding.
The Youth Bureau is coordinating efforts with Josh Fitzgerald, owner of Lake Effect Tech, and Scott Morgan, Financial Center Manager for Americu Credit Union, to also collect socks, winter hats, gloves and scarves for children and adults as part of a new project — “Warmth For the Sole.”
Similar to the annual Backpack Drive, the project will highlight the ability as north country residents to give those who struggle an easy and inexpensive way to protect the most vulnerable as winter approaches. Socks are the biggest request, but proper cold weather attire is equally necessary.
Suggested donations include all sizes of baby diapers, along with baby wipes, shampoo, lotion, wash and powder.
Personal hygiene items include shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, toilet paper and laundry pods. Kitchen items including pots, pans, can openers, silverware and plates as well as twin and full size sheets, blankets and mattress pads, pillows, towels and washcloths.
Donated items may be dropped off at Lake Effect Tech, 7567 South State St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays starting Nov. 20.
To make other arrangements, contact Penny Moser, director of Lewis County Youth Bureau at 315-376-5411.
Monetary donations will also be accepted for the “Homeless Christmas Tree” Initiative to replenish items needed throughout 2021.
Checks can be made out to the Lewis County Youth Bureau can be sent to 5274 Outer Stowe St., Lowville, NY 13367.
