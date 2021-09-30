LOWVILLE — A lifelong community and political activist, valued laboratory scientist and the “face of the Democratic Party” in Lewis County died on Tuesday.
For the past 21 years, Linda M. Sandri, 74, of Beaver Falls, chaired the county Democratic Party. She was said to always give 110% for Democratic candidates with solid platforms, according to her protégé’ Lindsay I. Burriss, who is the Democratic Party’s representative on the Lewis County Board of Elections.
Ms. Sandri died in the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
“Linda was our fearless leader for many years, but more so, she was my friend, my mentor, the person that believed in me and encouraged me through many, many aspects of my life, and I will try to honor the drive and passion that she had for politics moving forward,” Ms. Burriss said. “She was such a strong and independent woman. If I could be half of that woman someday, I know she would be proud of me. She taught me so much.”
Ms. Sandri’s dedication to Democratic Party candidates and support for various campaigns brought her into the orbits of top national officials, including President Joseph R. Biden, who was one of her favorites.
In 2009, Ms. Sandri and Ms. Burriss met then Vice President Biden at a Watertown rally for congressional candidate William L. Owens. In 2013, she met President Barack H. Obama after volunteering to drive in his motorcade during his “education tour” through Buffalo, Rochester and Binghamton.
“It was the most awesome experience,” Ms. Sandri wrote on her Facebook page with a picture from the Obama event.
While she was an ardent supporter of her party, she did not seek to alienate members of the Republican Party.
“She was a very nice lady, always pleasant, even given our different philosophies,” said her Republican counterpart, county Party Chair Michael Young. “She was one to listen. ... She will be missed by everyone. She was the face of her party for a long time ... (she was) astute, understood the system and did a nice job.”
A Cornell University-educated biologist, Ms. Sandri started her career with Samaritan Hospital in Watertown as a lab tech in 1970.
After five years with that facility, she moved to Lowville and raised her children before restarting her career at Lewis County General Hospital in 1983.
“She was a strategic thinker, a visionary who was brilliant, innovative, and creative,” Michelle Prince, Chief Operating Officer of Lewis County Health System said in a written statement. “She was the best bacteriologist that we could have ever had the pleasure of working with. Her dedication and commitment were integral parts of the success and growth of our laboratory. She will be dearly missed by all.”
From 1999 to 2005, Ms. Sandri was the vice president of the hospital unit of the Local 825 chapter of the Civil Servant Employment Association, or CSEA. When the county was considering privatizing the hospital, Ms. Sandri campaigned hard against it, according to Ms. Burriss.
Ms. Sandri retired from Lewis County General in 2014.
“Linda was the real deal,” Ms. Burriss said, “She was the No. 1 Democrat.”
