LOWVILLE — Continental Construction, Gouverneur, will be building the scale house at the Lewis County solid waste facility on Route 26.
The Lewis County Board of Legislators unanimously voted to approve the company’s $485,784 bid at its July meeting Tuesday evening.
Included in that cost are all of the heating and cooling, electrical, plumbing and building material and labor needed to construct the wood-framed building.
The request for proposals was initiated in May and received six bids. The accepted bid was the lowest.
Construction is expected to be completed by November.
Legislators were also given an update on the construction projects at the highway department’s campus at the intersection of Route 812 and East Road, as well as on the Department of Social Services campus on Outer Stowe Street by project managers Jim and Nick Garito of KT Construction.
Roofing materials for the wash bays at the highway complex have arrived and the cold storage foundation has been dug. The walls of the storage space are expected to be completed this month. Work on the foundation for the garage will begin as soon as the cold storage foundation is complete.
Construction on the maintenance shop on the DSS campus originally was not supposed to begin until Sept. 1, but the walls are up, the trusses set and the underground plumbing and electrical are going in this week, putting it months ahead of schedule.
The Garitos reported that the contractors involved in the project have been working well together to order materials early that could then be stored instead of waiting and risking additional costs as prices continue to climb.
The contractors were informed if they failed to order materials early, the county would not be held responsible for additional costs incurred by the delay, a stance appreciated by Legislator Philip C. Hathway, R-Harrisville, during the meeting.
