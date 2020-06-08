LOWVILLE — It’s official, or at least it will be as of Wednesday morning: Republican Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli will be running for governor in 2022.
A photograph of Mr. Carpinelli holding a large, professionally produced campaign sign stating, “Elect Mike Carpinelli for NYS Governor,” has been circulating on social media indicating a 2022 gubernatorial bid following months of rumors and “winks” alluding to the same.
“Yes. Yes, it’s true,” he confirmed on Monday afternoon.
Mr. Carpinelli will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Osceola Ski Center to make the official announcement. Although he said in previous interviews he planned to wait to go public with his intention, the response to the photo has changed that plan.
“It’s getting too big to keep quiet now,” he said.
The photo has been shared and re-shared by at least 650 people although it did not appear on his page named “Sheriff Michael Carpinelli,” and he said he did not release the image himself.
“Behind every good man is a far better woman. Does that tell you who let the cat out of the bag on Facebook?” he said.
Mr. Carpinelli’s wife, Vickie Carpinelli, who is a trustee on the Town of Osceola board and is active in the Republican Party, posted the photo on her Facebook page.
“‘What do you think?’ That’s all it said,” according to the sheriff.
She made the post public and shareable on Thursday when it started to take off.
One commentor indicated he had kept the secret of the sheriff’s intended campaign for a year and was glad it was now public information.
Mr. Carpinelli indicated he has already spoken with the board of elections and Republican leaders of his plan. His next moves will involve fundraising and preparing to get 15,000 signatures on his nominating petition from around the state.
“It will be a lot of leg work, a lot of moving quick,” he said, especially because under current protocols, signatures can only be solicited for a three-month period early in the election year.
Mr. Carpinelli has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, including 14 years with the Rochester Police Department. He retired from the Rochester department in 2006 and moved with his family to Osceola. After serving as a part-time deputy for about two years, he was elected sheriff in 2011.
He ran unopposed for his third term in November.
