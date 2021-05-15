PORT LEYDEN — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a blue and gray duffel bag with an airline tag attached that fell from a vehicle at the Port Leyden traffic light at about 5 p.m. on Friday.
“This bag could possibly be linked to several larcenies that have occurred in the recent months,” the Office’s news release said.
Anyone that has any information relating to the bag is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511 and provide case number 21D-08117 for reference.
“The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and would like to thank the public for their assistance.”
No further information was provided.
