LOWVILLE — One by one, perspectives and priorities are falling into place through special committee discussions on multiple building and renovation capital projects in Lewis County.
The projects need to be arranged, fine-tuned and balanced financially before being moved forward.
“We’re at the point where the rubber starts hitting the road,” said County Manager Ryan Piche at the beginning of the ad hoc committee’s meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The group, consisting of the legislative board, heads of departments impacted by proposed capital projects, members of the Industrial Development Agency and key community members, decided the first priority project to move forward is replacing the boiler and HVAC system at the Public Safety Building at a cost of about $800,000.
The group decided it should be done first because if it breaks down and there is a problem with the second boiler, the cost of moving prisoners and other band-aid measures would be significant and the new boiler would still be needed.
“If we lose that furnace, if it’s in the middle of the winter, we’ve got some major problems,” District 10 Legislator Jerry King said with District 6 Legislator Andrea Moroghan adding, “I think we should replace what we know needs to be replaced before something goes wrong instead of waiting.”
A resolution to put out for bids on the project will be entered at the next General Services Committee meeting.
“An organization of our size with our sprawling physical plant, we should be spending at least 3 percent of our annual budget on just maintaining the buildings we have. We currently spend one half of 1 percent, so that is the structural problem of why we have boilers that need to be replaced,” Mr. Piche said. “Getting from the less than one half of 1 percent to the 3 percent with the tax cap and all the other means is hard, but we’re trying to ramp that up with the capital plan to get to that level.”
The conversation ranged from work that is routine maintenance versus actual renovation, to the benefits of building a new building compared to renovating the existing Department of Social Services Building, 5274 Outer Stowe St., and adding an addition to house additional departments resulted in a much-debated topic being settled.
There was no dissent when the group decided if a new building is needed it makes more sense to create a new design rather than trying to force the design made in 2013 fit current needs when there have been so many changes both technologically and how services are provided based on information provided by DSS Executive Director Jennifer Jones.
There was, however, one caveat.
“Spend the money to redesign, just make damn sure you build it this time,” said Mr. King, who was also on the 2013 board.
This meeting, the group’s third, incorporated the overall goals of the group’s approach to the capital projects and the department groupings that make the most sense as discussed in the first two meetings.
The group is leaning toward building a new building instead of renovations because it would bring departments together in space that makes sense for them, thereby fostering efficiency for both the departments and for clients using those departments services. However, they also want to “take a deeper dive” into more accurate costs for all of the options.
“When we do something that should be our first concern, what are we doing to benefit our constituents,” said District 9 Legislator Tom Osborne.
Committee consensus was that the current Department of Motor Vehicles location at 7513 E. State St. should not change, although it is one of the three rental spaces for county departments along with the Board of Elections and the Office of Weights and Measures.
The three locations cost the county about $89,000 annually, the most substantial of which is the Board of Elections at about $5,400 monthly, totalling $65,000 a year.
During the Feb. 20 committee meeting, the idea was floated to look at buying the DMV property from V.S. Virkler & Sons and build onto the building for the Department of Elections to relocate there.
Financing for the building project will likely come from a 20- or 30-year bond, although there are also some funds that have been set aside from the 1 percent tax increase for the past two years that could cover part of a bond payment, as well as annual wind farm money that could also cover bond payments easily, although financial specifics won’t be determined until the actual project has been nailed down.
The group has committed to making all final decisions on the building projects, both the most immediate and those in the long-term capital plan, by May 1.
The next meeting will be held at 4 p.m. March 19 in the Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center, 7395 East Rd.
