LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Board of Legislators took the first step necessary to become certified as a Climate Smart Community by adopting a 10-point pledge and appointing the newest county planning department member to lead the charge toward certification.
In its Dec. 3 regular meeting, the board resolved to adopt the pledge which includes creating a comprehensive climate action plan; decrease energy use; change to renewable energy sources; approach materials and land use from a “climate smart” perspective; help local communities become more “resilient” to climate change; encourage climate-friendly “green innovation” in the economy; inform and inspire the public; and to continue to progress in their climate action efforts.
“The County of Lewis believes that climate change poses a real and increasing threat to our local and global environments and is primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels,” read the unanimously passed resolution.
It also acknowledged that taking action against climate change “provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to save money, to build livable, energy-independent and secure communities, vibrant innovation economies, healthy and safe schools and resilient infrastructures.”
The County Planning Department’s community development specialist, Kevin Brouillard, was appointed coordinator of the county’s Climate Smart effort and head of the Climate Smart Community Task Force.
The Task Force will be an advisory board consisting of between seven and 10 members that will work to lead communities to work on climate mitigation and consider the feasibility of the actions required by the Climate Smart certification program in an attempt to score the points necessary to receive the certification.
“To some extent it’s about looking back at what Lewis County has already done, like the solar farm that offsets the county building. That would count for points. So would the existing farmers markets. A little bit of it is, ‘What have we already done?’ and then it’s ‘What do we want to do?’” Mr. Brouillard said.
Many of the actions taken by the county to achieve the Clean Energy Community designation including their energy benchmarking policy for county buildings to track and report energy use; an electric Ford Focus added to the county fleet and an electric car charging station; streamlined approvals for solar projects through the unified solar permit system; and training for code compliance officers and municipal authorities on energy code best practices.
Community outreach work has already begun, Mr. Brouillard said, with nine people interested in joining the task force and scheduled informational outreach activities through speaking engagements at the county Youth Bureau and the town of Turin about what it takes to become a Clean Energy Community.
Mr. Brouillard said he “definitely recognizes the value of youth involvement, especially with something like climate change.”
In order to earn the points necessary for designation, the county must complete activities listed on the website for the state Energy Research and Development Authority, known as NYSERDA. Each action gains a certain number of points.
Becoming a Climate Smart Community would be the fifth “high impact action” Lewis County has taken as a Clean Energy Community and will help the county “score higher” on state grant applications.
Grant money earned by securing the Clean Energy Community Designation from NYSERDA in 2017 was used to install two electric vehicle charging stations and upgrades to LED lighting fixtures in county buildings, providing savings for taxpayers.
There are currently 19 municipalities in the tri-county area that are Clean Energy Communities, but only seven registered to become Climate Smart. None have scored enough points to be certified.
