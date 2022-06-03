A player from the hospital team kicks the ball against the Lewis County white team. After day one of the Lewis County Community Cup, Beaver River was in the lead with 22 points winning the volleyball and badminton events. Lewis County — white — was in second, winning the bowling event. South Lewis was in third with 16 points, winning the free-throw contest. Tied for fourth with 12 points were Lewis County Health Services and Raider Nation. Lewis County green finished the first day with 7 points. Johnson Newspapers

Teams representing South Lewis, Lowville — Raider Nation — Beaver River school districts; Lewis County Health Services; and two for Lewis County are competing in various events through Saturday for the Lewis County Community Cup. On Friday evening, kickball was played at Veterans Park in Lowville. Thursday’s events were held at Lewis Lanes and Lowville Academy and Central School. Also on the docket for day two was euchre held at the American Legion and trivia at Veterans Park. The competition will conclude Saturday with a walk, run, bike event, a home run derby, cornhole, golf chipping, field relay and tug of war.

