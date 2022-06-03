Teams representing South Lewis, Lowville — Raider Nation — Beaver River school districts; Lewis County Health Services; and two for Lewis County are competing in various events through Saturday for the Lewis County Community Cup. On Friday evening, kickball was played at Veterans Park in Lowville. Thursday’s events were held at Lewis Lanes and Lowville Academy and Central School. Also on the docket for day two was euchre held at the American Legion and trivia at Veterans Park. The competition will conclude Saturday with a walk, run, bike event, a home run derby, cornhole, golf chipping, field relay and tug of war.
