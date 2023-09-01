LOWVILLE — Lewis County has launched round three of the Façade and Streetscape Improvement Program, an initiative that incentivizes property owners, nonprofits, business owners and municipalities to perform façade improvements and streetscape enhancements in downtown areas.
The Façade and Streetscape Improvement Program has been an ongoing investment by the Lewis County Board of Legislators and round three will award up to $200,000 in project submissions.
In the first round, 17 projects were awarded funds and 10 were recipients in round two.
Benefiting from the program were National Abstract, 7557 S. State St., Lowville along with the hamlet of Harrisville where business facades were painted with harmonious color schemes and the villages of Copenhagen, Port Leyden and Lyons Falls with improvements to parks and streets with everything from benches to bike racks, planters to flower patches.
The program recognizes that downtown districts and public spaces hold central importance for community gatherings, special events and the success of small businesses. The Façade and Streetscape Improvement Program aims to revitalize the character and attractiveness of villages and hamlets in Lewis County through public and private investment.
To encourage and advance revitalization efforts, this program will provide up to 75/25 matching funds for eligible improvements to mixed-use and commercial buildings and streetscape enhancements. Together, these improvements will help business growth and retention, enhance tourism, increase spending in the local economy, and reduce the number of blighted and vacant properties.
“The continued success of this program has proven the value of placemaking investments in our community. The county needs to remain focused on our downtowns and commercial districts in order to attract new investors, and retain the next generation of Lewis County families,” said Lewis County Manager, Ryan Piche.
Façade improvement funds are available to property owners, non-profits, and businesses with mixed-use and commercial buildings located in a downtown area of a hamlet or village.
Projects must align with local zoning regulations and design standards. Façade improvements can include but are not limited to, upgrades to entryways, signage, windows, doors, paint and exterior lighting.
Municipalities are invited to apply for streetscape improvement funds for projects that improve the walkability and community aesthetics in their village or hamlet. Streetscape improvements can include gateway and wayfinding signage, street furniture, landscaping and public art.
The Façade & Streetscape Program is a competitive funding application. Applications for
Round 3 of funding of this program will open on Sept. 1, and are due on Nov.
3. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of representatives from the Department of Planning and Community Development, the county manager, Naturally Lewis and the Lewis County Historical Society. Award notifications will be made on Dec. 1.
To learn more about the Lewis County Façade & Streetscape Improvement Program or to apply, visit the Lewis County Planning & Community Development website at http://wdt.me/x55KLc.
Lewis County residents are invited to like and follow the Lewis County Planning and Community Development Department’s Facebook page to receive timely updates on county events, initiatives and the work of the Lewis County legislators.
