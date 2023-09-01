LOWVILLE — Lewis County has launched round three of the Façade and Streetscape Improvement Program, an initiative that incentivizes property owners, nonprofits, business owners and municipalities to perform façade improvements and streetscape enhancements in downtown areas.

The Façade and Streetscape Improvement Program has been an ongoing investment by the Lewis County Board of Legislators and round three will award up to $200,000 in project submissions.

