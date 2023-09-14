HARRISBURG — A crash on Route 177 Wednesday kept the road from Lowville to Barnes Corners closed until 5 a.m. Thursday as first responders and state agency representatives cleared the scene.
Lowville Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Joseph A. Austin reported that just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, the department was called to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
It was reported that a diesel Sunoco truck fully loaded with gasoline with approximately 13,000 gallons of combined fuel load had overturned on Route 177 between Cobb and VanDressen roads.
According to the report, upon arrival on the scene it was deemed that there were some fluids leaking but due to the extent of the damage and position of the truck it was impossible to determine how much and how fast fuel was leaking out. Due to the uncertainty of the leak, the extreme risk potential and possibility explosion, Austin, the incident commander, began coordinating with state police, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s Spill Response Team, the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, state Department of Transportation and Sunoco safety personnel.
It was determined that utilizing large amounts of foam would be required on the site before any work could be completed on the truck. A state foam trailer stationed at the Watertown City Fire Department and an airfield crash truck from Fort Drum were called to the scene.
A constant water source to supply the foam trailer, and since the rural area had no pressurized hydrants, water from a pond on Boshart Road was utilized. Since the pond was only about 2 miles from the scene, tankers would have a very short turnaround time for supplying water. With eight to 10 tankers needed, requests went out to Martinsburg, New Bremen, Glenfield and Castorland fire departments in Lewis County, as well as from Lorraine, Adams Center and Rodman departments in Jefferson County.
“We had back up engines at the fill site as well as on scene from Rodman and Castorland in case something happened to the primary engines being used to supply water,” Austin wrote in his report. “Due to the number of resources that Lowville had on the scene; Martinsburg was requested to be on auto dispatch for all calls in Lowville’s district.”
The chief also noted that departments supplying mutual aid were asked to only send what was requested as to not deplete the resources.
Austin said the transfer of fuel from the damaged truck to another unit was arranged by a Sunoco representative, utilizing an environmental company, trucking companies and other tanker trucks.
Since the tanker was upside down, holes had to be drilled into the tank to access the fuel. By about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the fuel had been successfully transferred, the chief reported. At that time it was determined that risk of fire and explosion had been significantly reduced and the foam was no longer required to be on site.
Therefore all fire departments except Lowville were released from the scene.
Lowville firefighters remained on the scene until the tractor-trailer was righted, clearing the scene at about 2:30 a.m., about 17 hours after the first call.
No injuries were reported during the incident, and according to the Lowville report, the driver was “out of the vehicle and walking,” at the time of their arrival.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.