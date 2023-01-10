LOWVILLE — Lewis County Treasurer Eric J. Virkler will be seeking election to a second term in November.
As he heads into the final year of his four-year term, Mr. Virkler said in the Tuesday news release announcing his reelection bid that there have been “significant improvements in the county’s financial position” built through his collaboration with elected and appointed officials in the county.
Mr. Virkler included streamlining internal financial and county budgeting processes; meeting or exceeding all auditing requirements; and diversifying county investments among the accomplishments he and his team have achieved.
“When I decided to embark on the treasurer, it was not a career aspiration of mine to be the treasurer, it just kind of came about, and I think after having done it for three years I’m glad I did. I’ve enjoyed it. When I started I didn’t know if I would do a second term but I’ve enjoyed it and it led me to want to do it again,” he said.
Before being elected treasurer, Mr. Virkler was the executive director of the county Industrial Development Agency after heading up the development efforts under the county’s planning department for years. He is a member of the Lewis County Development Corp. board.
His career has also included stints as chief financial officer at Lewis County General Hospital, now called Lewis County Health System, and with the village of Lowville after working in the private sector as an accountant.
“My career has pretty much been public service focused and being able to use my financial background to continue that has been good,” the treasurer said.
Mr. Virkler coaches swimming at Lowville Academy and Central School, organizes the annual Lowville Thanksgiving Turkey Day 5K fun run and sits on the boards of Mountain View Prevention Services and the First Presbyterian Church of Lowville.
Although this year’s election cycle deadlines for petitions have not yet been released, according to the Lewis County Department of Elections, petitions to run for office under either party are typically available in March and due with signatures in April, while petitions for independent candidates become available in April to be turned into elections offices in May.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.