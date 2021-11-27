LOWVILLE — A different kind of investment fund is being used by Lewis County these days. Time will tell if the algorithm that picked it is on to something.
In his first year in office, county Treasurer Eric J. Virkler asked the Board of Legislators to consider using Pittsford-based Three Plus One Investments after a few people, including legislators, inquired as to whether it was possible to get better interest rates, and therefore more revenue, from the county’s investments.
“I saw (Three Plus One) mostly through the New York State Treasurers’ channels and so became aware of what they did and put those two things together,” Mr. Virkler said. “I thought if we want to try something different, let’s see if we can use some professionals to try something different.”
After analyzing the county’s banking policy and habits using its proprietary algorithm software, Cashvest, Three Plus One recommended that the county change its $17.55 million in a Certificates of Deposit, or CDs account, with JP Morgan Chase to accounts with the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry, or CDAR, through the Chemung Canal Trust Company based in Elmira.
A company formed by a group of former financial regulators, Promontory Interfinancial Network, also known as IntraFi Network, created the registry service in 2003 according to Investopedia.com, an online resource that defines financial terminology.
That company bundles CDs of $250,000 or less to ensure federal insurance from a number of the more than 3,000 member banking institutions, that can then be purchased by other banks in the registry, like Chemung, for their clients.
Sticking to CDs under the federal insurance limit eliminates the need for banks to source other collateral as required for CDs over $250,000, Mr. Virkler said. By using one bank as the contact point instead of having to source the banks individually, it streamlines both the investment process and the subsequent monitoring of investments.
The county cashed out of Chase on Dec. 7, and a total of $22 million of the county’s reserves were invested in eight CDAR accounts purchased between Dec. 24, 2020, and Jan. 28 from Chemung.
The majority of the accounts are for two years at 0.45% interest. A six-month CDAR account for $4 million was cashed out in June and deposited into the general checking account, and a $10 million one-year CDAR will be redeemable in December.
The interest earned over the last year with the CDARs instead of the CDs was $89,290, by the end of October. Another $19,000 is anticipated by the end of the year. After Three Plus One’s $15,000 fee is paid, the amount is comparable to the $89,177 earned in 2020, although there was $2.5 million more invested in 2021.
Three Plus One also helped to renegotiate a low-interest rate for funds held on deposit with Community Bank, bringing it up from 0.01% to 0.3% which has since gone back down to 0.2%. That change, according to Mr. Virkler, is expected to earn about $54,000 more for the county over 12 months.
Beyond the act of investing, the company helped the county to re-write its investment policy which had not been changed in about 20 years, according to Mr. Virkler.
Three Plus One is not a registered financial adviser or a bank and therefore has no fiduciary responsibility to ensure it puts the client’s best interest before its own, but because of the company’s role in the process, Mr. Virkler does not believe that creates any additional risk for the county.
He said that ensuring no harm comes to the county because of these investments is his due diligence as treasurer and that state laws limiting the types of investments municipalities can make with taxpayer money adds another protective layer.
“You can’t invest in junk bonds, you can’t invest in stocks. We have to (make) very stable investments,” Mr. Virkler added. “That’s our fiduciary responsibility to the public — (because) we have public money — so the public knows we’re not just going to throw it away on a bad investment.”
Mr. Virkler said that while the changes he’s made with Three Plus One are not “major,” he does think some improvement has been made in how the county invests and how it will do so going forward.
The money being invested is the combination of all the named funds in the county’s budget like the general fund, capital fund and health insurance fund, excepting the amounts that are needed as cash on hand for ongoing expenses and projects.
“We’re certainly doing the best we can to use the funds wisely,” Mr. Virkler said. “We definitely have healthy funds and reserves so we need to make sure we use those effectively to get some benefit for taxpayers. In today’s environment it’s not easy, but we have to do the best we can.”
The county began its investment relationship with Three Plus One in October 2020.
