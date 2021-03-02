LOWVILLE — A “listening session” to get public opinion on police reform recommendations in Lewis County will be held virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
People interested in sharing their thoughts on what works and what could be improved with policing in the county can join the Zoom meeting and are invited to speak for up to five minutes each.
Through three meetings of a special committee — which includes a mixture of key county department leaders including the departments of social services, public service and probation, legislators, the county defender, the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office — some recommendations for changes in the department were targeted and will be presented at the beginning of the meeting before the floor is opened for feedback.
The recommendations are likely to include an increase in training for deputies, including de-escalation and “implicit bias” training and special training regarding engagement with mental health, substance abuse and homelessness. A report on training is also recommended by the committee.
Information sharing between the county sheriff’s department and county leaders and improving communication were recurring themes in the process.
The goals of police reform are to promote public safety, improve community engagement and foster trust with the department.
There will be another opportunity to comment during a public hearing on April 6, at which time the recommendations will be presented to the county Board of Legislators after feedback from the listening session are incorporated.
People who want to be heard during the listening session can find a link on the county website at www.lewiscounty.org under the news section at the bottom of the home page by clicking on the media notice link and following instructions.
The meeting will also be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.