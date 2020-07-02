Lewis Extension plans class to grow bucket tomatoes

LOWVILLE — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County is offering the opportunity to grow early girl tomatoes in a bucket. Under the direction of outreach agriculture educator Mellissa Spence, participants will be able to take home their own bucket garden at a cost of $5 per bucket.
To adhere to social distancing, registration is required. No walk-ins will be allowed. All county youths are invited but those younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. To register, call 315-376-5270 or email lewis@cornell.edu by 4 p.m. on July 6. Paperwork is required of all participants.
The workshop will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 outside at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, 7395 East Road.
If it rains, the class will be moved inside.
