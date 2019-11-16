Lewis hospital auxiliary plans Hollyberry Sale

LOWVILLE — Holiday 24-inch wreaths with a bow for $22 and kissing balls with a bow for $28 will be available at the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Hollyberry Sale set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at Lowville Academy. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling Carolyn Lambie at 315-376-8354. Orders must be picked at the Hollyberry Sale. In the spirit of giving, attendees are asked to bring a food item to donate to the school’s backpack program.
Every dollar raised at the sale goes to the Molly Pitcher Scholarship Fund, which awards up to $13,000 annually to area students pursuing medical careers.
