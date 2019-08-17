Lewis Office for the Aging seeks award nominations

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for the Randy Streeter Senior Citizen of the Year Award.
The award is named in honor of the agency’s founding director who served from 1974 to 1991. It is presented to citizens of Lewis County, ages 60 or older, who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to seniors of the county or their communities or have shown sincere and faithful dedication to senior citizens through their personal actions.
Nominations must be received by the Office for the Aging director by Friday, Sept. 13.
The recipient of this award will have his or her name engraved on a plaque at the Lewis County Office for the Aging.
For more information on the award or to receive a nomination form, visit Lewis County Office for the Aging at 5274 Outer Stowe Street or call 315-376-5313, ext. 5.
