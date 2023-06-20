WEST LEYDEN — The highway superintendent for the town of Lewis has been charged with keeping proceeds from scrap metal sales that belonged to the town.
Lynn Frank Platt, 63, West Leyden, was charged Tuesday by state police with fourth-degree corrupting the government, a felony.
State police in Lowville said that the charge arose following an investigation by troopers and the state Inspector General’s Office. It is alleged that Mr. Platt kept monetary payments in the amount of $2,366 that he received for scrap metal sales of property belonging to the town of Lewis during his tenure as highway superintendent.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear July 13 in Lewis Town Court.
