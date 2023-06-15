Candidates for the Lewis County sheriff Republican primary, incumbent Michael P. Carpinelli and Nichole K. Turck. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — One of the most important races among the six Republican primaries in Lewis County this year is that for the sheriff position.

Michael P. Carpinelli, who has been working in law enforcement since 1986 and was first elected sheriff in 2012, is seeking his fourth term, while 20-year veteran state trooper Nichole K. Turck is looking for her inaugural term.

