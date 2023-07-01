TURIN — Chad Luther, South Lewis High School principal, has announced that 21 members of the Class of 2023 were celebrated as South Lewis Lions Club
Scholars. Lions Club Scholars are members of the graduating class who have earned honor roll grades at least 75% of their first three years in high school. The South Lewis administration and members of the South Lewis Lions Club honored the scholars with a luncheon on May 31. During the luncheon, scholars were treated to a Falcon Café catered lunch, presented with Certificates of Recognition and South Lewis Lions Club Scholar sweatshirts and showered with congratulations and words of wisdom from the South Lewis administrative team and from esteemed Lions Club members: Dawn Ludovici, Alan Woodruff, Melanie Bush and David Rice.
