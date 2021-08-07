LOWVILLE — Community residents will be able to take a seat if a new project by the Lowville Lions Club is successful.
Joining the NexTrex Plastic Film Recycling Community Challenge, the Lions will be collecting plastic film and bags that will be recycled. For every 500 pounds of plastic collected in the six-month challenge period, NexTrex will donate a bench made from the recycled material.
Lion Sheree Vora learned of the program through the Rome Lions Club at a Lions Club district meeting and presented the idea to her fellow Lowville Lions.
“I saw this as a great opportunity to help the environment, which is one of the Lions’ five global causes,” Mrs. Vora said. “It will keep the plastics out of the landfills and allow us to give back to the community. It will help the community and long-term will help the world.”
“When Sheree brought the idea to the club we decided this would be a great environmental project for our club and community,” said Nick Altmire, chair of the Lions environment committee. “The Lowville Lions Club is always seeking new ways to serve and help improve our community. The NexTrex Recycling Challenge is a great program for our Environment Committee. So much of this plastic film material ends up in our landfills. This program offers the perfect avenue to collect and recycle these materials in our community, and as an added bonus we’ll be able to receive some benches for locations around the community made from the recycled materials.”
Club members will be collecting the plastics, which will be gathered by the committee chair, weighed, photographed and taken to Tops, which is the local mass collection site.
“We’ve already collected 150 pounds, thanks largely to the efforts of Lion Sheree Vora collecting from a number of local organizations,” Mr. Altmire said. “Now we would like to ask members of the Lowville community to help us with the challenge. They can start saving their plastic films and bags now. Plastics for recycling can be dropped off at the collection bins located at Double Play Community Center and linkinglewiscounty.com in Lowville.”
In addition, the Lions will have a community collection at the Village of Lowville Lions Park, corner of State and Dayan streets, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Entering from Dayan Street, people can drive up and drop off their plastics.
Most all dry polyethylene, labeled as -2 or -4, plastic film and bags are acceptable for donation. All donated plastics must be clean, dry and free of all food residue.
Examples of acceptable items include grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, air pillows used in shipping, case wraps from bottled drinks, dry-cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, reclosable food bags, plastic film wraps, cereal bags, ice bags, salt bags, produce bags, wood pellet bags and pallet shrink wrap.
No hard plastics are included nor are frozen food bags, candy bar wrappers, chip bags, soil or mulch bags, pet food bags, hot dog or meat packaging, six-pack rings, PPE/gloves, hay or silage bags, shiny crinkly films like floral wrap.
The Lowville Lions hope to have as much success with the project as the Rome Lions had with earning three benches. The Lowville Lions will donate the benches throughout the community starting with the Tops Plaza bus stop area.
The Lions will be eligible to earn a bench every six months as they reach the goal of collecting 500 pounds of plastics.
“The club as a whole will determine the location for each bench based on requests and needs,” Mr. Altmire said.
According to its website, Trex purchases returned consumer bags and film from the majority of grocery and retail stores in the United States. Trex manufactures composite decking made from recycled grocery bags and other plastic film.
The Lions Club is an international service organization with more than 1.4 million members and 46,000 clubs worldwide with five focus areas of service — vision, diabetes, hunger, environment and pediatric cancer.
To learn more about the Lions, visit http://www.lionsclubs.org or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LowvilleLionsClub. The local club meets the fourth Thursday of the month from September through June (no July or August meeting) at 6:30 p.m. at Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 6912, 7744 W. State St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.