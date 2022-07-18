BOONVILLE — After more than 30 years without a roar, Lions Club International has returned to the village.
Sponsored by the Lowville Lions, the club had an initial membership of 26. The newly formed Boonville Lions Club held a charter dinner in May to celebrate officially becoming a Lions chapter. There were 60 in attendance including many members from the sponsoring club.
Among the charter members is Joseph Pfeiffer who also was a charter member when the Lions formed a charter in 1978.
Kelly Clark from the Lowville club will act as the Boonville chapter’s “guiding Lion” for the next year to teach them how to effectively serve the Boonville community.
Many local businesses helped with the event.
“An absolutely amazing dinner was provided by Boonville’s own Broadway Cafe’,” said new installed club president Deniese Haskins.
“Apple Blossom Floral donated beautiful centerpieces in the Lions blue and yellow. The VFW allowed for the hall to be used for the event. Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush from the Boonville District was the guest speaker giving a very informative presentation while commending the Boonville members on their call to serve.”
Other club officers are vice president, Lee Anne Green; secretary, Guy Case and treasurer, Lisa Stanford.
Lions Club International and the district welcome the new Boonville members and thank them for their desire to make a positive impact on their community. We are Lions, we serve. If you are interested in becoming a member please contact Lion Guy Case at 315-378-7592
