LOWVILLE — To kick off the Christmas season, the Adirondack Mennonite Camping Association, along with the help of many community members and churches, will host The Story of Hope on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Maple Ridge Center, East Road. Now in its eighth year, the nativity takes families through a tour of scenes featuring actors, music and animals illustrating the traditional Christmas story.
In previous years, the live nativity was a guided walking tour. This year, organizers have revamped the event to be a drive-through experience to ensure social distancing. Each scene will feature actors from the same family.
“So many things have been canceled this year,” said David Nisley, program coordinator at Beaver Camp and one of the event’s organizers. “We wanted to offer something that families could still do to celebrate the holiday season.”
Guests will be given cookies and a program describing the various scenes. It will take about 20 minutes to drive through the nativity. The event is free, though donations will be accepted to benefit Beaver Camp’s Campership Fund and other programs. Beaver Camp and Maple Ridge Center are both operated by the Adirondack Mennonite Camping Association. The two organizations provide programs, meeting spaces and things to do for families in upstate New York.
Organizers are still hoping to add a few more live animals to the event, including sheep, goats and chickens.
If you are available to help, contact the Beaver Camp office at 315-376-2640, or email Mike Judd at mike@beavercamp.org.
For more information about The Story of Hope, visit www.mapleridgecenter.org.
