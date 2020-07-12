LOWVILLE — A soldier in the 1-32nd Infantry Battalion of the 10th Mountain Division started working with the Lewis County Search and Rescue through a soldier training program, but ended as a dedicated volunteer who logged more than 450 hours of service with the group.
Sgt. Matt Cornelison, a native of Moscow, Ohio — a village of about 200 people 30 miles from Cincinnati — has been in the Army for four years. He came to Search and Rescue through the 10th Mountain Division Paramedic Sustainment Program.
Sgt. Cornelison was so impressed by the volunteers and staff, their level of training and their dedication to their work that after completing the program on March 16, he continued working with the group as a volunteer every weekend.
“More than anything, it was the team,” Sgt. Cornelison said, gesturing to the emergency medical technicians, referred to as EMTs, paramedics and administrative team members waiting in the organization’s office at 7782 West State St. “The people here are just amazing. Everyone who’s here wants to be here.”
He said in Ohio, each county has its own Emergency Medical Service “so you don’t have to go far” for calls. They also don’t have volunteers on crews.
“Here, it’s a large area with a lot of calls and it’s mostly volunteers that do it all. It’s such a neat system,” Sgt. Cornelison said.
At Search and Rescue, volunteers have the first pick of shifts and paid staff members are scheduled to fill in any gaps left by volunteers, according to Chief Josh Levesque.
In addition to those “on duty” at the station who respond to calls, everyone involved in the organization is on “standby” even when off-duty so if they are able to listen to the scanner and hear a call for additional help, they respond.
While Sgt. Cornelison appreciates the special level of dedication exhibited with so many volunteers involved, there can also be challenges.
“This is a super department on every level but working with so many volunteers can be a disadvantage to a point because volunteers aren’t required to respond to calls. We always find them but it can take 5,6,7 calls. People work and have other responsibilities, so they aren’t always available,” he said.
It can take multiple calls to get response, but there are certain team members that always answer if no one else has.
Brandon Roggie, a volunteer with the group for 4½ years, started as a driver and is now an EMT. He was singled out by his colleagues as one of those people who always answers the call, dropping whatever he was doing, especially if that call comes through multiple times.
Volunteers at the agency have paying jobs, some at Lewis County General Hospital next door or in non-medical fields. Many also volunteer for other agencies, like fire departments, and organizations.
Mr. Levesque said many volunteers work on the administrative side of the operation, too, providing help with grant writing and fund raising among other duties. He said no skill set goes unused when a volunteer joins.
Even paid members of staff often work for more than one agency or for other businesses altogether.
Every staff member said the same thing: no one gets rich working on an ambulance, but they each operate with a high level of conviction that it is the work they are called to do.
“A lot of them don’t even go home after their shift,” Mr. Levesque said, “Most of them could go somewhere else and make a living wage but they don’t. It’s a great career, it’s rewarding but it’s significantly underpaid.”
The Fort Drum program gives the soldiers opportunities to more finely tune their skills, Mr. Cornelison said, while providing Search and Rescue with people who have received a higher level of training than is possible for EMTs and paramedics who are not Army-trained, according to Mr. Roggie.
Gerald Der, of Martinsburg, has been with the Search and Rescue from the beginning when the organization evolved into an independent entity providing ambulance service in the early 1970s from its roots truly searching for and rescuing people in the late ‘60s attached to a volunteer fire department.
Mr. Der still drives ambulances to transfer patients from one facility or hospital to another.
“Gerald never misses a call,” Assistant Chief Josh Genter said, noting Mr. Der, although retired, is one of the most active people in the organization.
“Today I started at 5:30 a.m. and I’ve done about four transfers.” he said.
Without volunteers like Mr. Der, Search and Rescue wouldn’t be possible, Mr. Levesque said.
Funding, as with many emergency response organizations, is the biggest challenge for the group.
Ambulance services are not “mandated,” or required, by the state and therefore municipalities and the county are not required to pay in for the services they receive.
“When you call 911 there is no guarantee for an ambulance because they’re not required by the state. There’s no contract that says we will respond,” Mr. Der said, “We do respond because that’s what we do. It’s the right thing to do and we want to do it.”
Some towns and villages that have contracts with the Search and Rescue services pay an agreed upon fee to the organization which totals about $60,000 annually when combined, an amount that almost covers payroll for “a couple of months,” Mr. Levesque said.
The primary funding source is insurance billing for each call, however, because of the number of people with Medicare and Medicaid in the county, and the diminishing amount of reimbursement given through those insurances, the amount paid can easily fall short of the expenses.
“It’s entirely possible to lose money on a call depending on what is involved and what other [ambulance] agencies are involved,” according to Mr. Levesque.
Many calls are on standby and unless a tragedy happens, they don’t result in payment.
“We cover every fire, we don’t get anything for that, and we do a lot of volunteer runs like if there’s a race at the track or at Snirt — at Snirt we have an ambulance and two or three fly cars — and unless there’s an accident, we don’t get paid for that either,” said Mr. Der.
If emergency services were mandated, counties would be required to contribute some percentage of the funding needed for the services.
While a mandated funding source wouldn’t necessarily be used to bring on more paid staff or alter the volunteer-based staffing of the organization, Mr. Levesque said they would be able to compensate their paid staff better, ideally enabling them to be able to work fewer jobs and alleviate some of the burnout many EMTs and paramedics feel.
Search and Rescue already offers free training for basic EMTs and will in some cases help pay for additional training in other places. However, with more secure funding, the agency could also help pay for schooling, he said.
The areas that would most benefit from mandated funding are maintenance of the fleet of ambulances and keeping up with medical equipment.
Ambulances cost between $120,000 and more than $300,000, so the organization does what it can to stretch the lifespan of the vehicles for as long as is practicable and safe. Fuel and maintenance runs between $500,000 and $700,000 per year, Mr. Levesque estimated, and oxygen, the most significant expense for an ambulance service, runs $600,000 to $900,000 annually.
Equipment, like cardiac monitors which cost about $38,000 each and need replacing every 10 years, are typical of the expensive equipment needed to provide mobile emergency medical service.
A county funding for Search and Rescue would likely result in some increase in property taxes, which is the reason, Mr. Levesque believes, most counties in the state would only fund emergency services if it is mandated.
“If people understood Emergency Medical Services, they may be more willing to pay an ‘EMS tax,’” he said, “To us, it is of the highest importance to make sure we have the resources necessary to serve the community.”
In 2019, Lewis County Search and Rescue did 2,600 calls.
Sgt. Cornelison is now in the next phase of his training: flight medic school at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.
