WATERTOWN — Three Lewis County elementary students placed in the annual WPBS Writers Contest.
Selected by an expert panel of area educators, second graders Brady C. Chartrand of Copenhagen and Bryson T. Eaves of Lowville placed first and second for their grade level, respectively, and Margaret E. Ross of Lowville won in the first grade division.
“The annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest is a much-loved tradition at WPBS, and an unmatched opportunity for budding young authors to express their creativity,” states a press release from the television station.
More than 30 stories were submitted for consideration by children in grades kindergarten through third grade. The winners were judged to have stories which were the most creative, original, and imaginative for their grade level.
“We are so impressed with the creativity and writing skills evidenced by the winners, and all of the contest entrants,” said Mark Prasuhn, President and General Manager at WPBSTV. “Promoting literacy is a core mandate and priority for all of us at WPBS, as the ability to convey ideas through narrative and writing is a fundamental skill in so many fields.”
Brady, 7, son of Melinda “Mindy” S. Bush and Jeremy D. Chartrand, wrote and illustrated “Slithering Snakes.” This was his first time entering the writing contest.
He said he chose to write about snakes because they are one of his favorite reptiles.
The story describes a number of snakes including python, black mamba, anaconda, sea snakes, rattlesnakes, coral snake.
Bryson, 7, son of Gregory T. Eaves and Stephanie A. Eaves, wrote and illustrated “The Arctic Escape.” This was his third year entering the contest for which he placed second each time.
The story tells how arctic animals banded together to ward off a killer whale attack.
Bryson said he came up with the story line while playing with his stuffed animals.
“I wanted to be able to learn more about Arctic animals,” he said. “So I looked up different Arctic animals and included them in my story.”
Margaret, 6, daughter of Alex M. and Alicia S. Ross, wrote and illustrated “The Tooth Fairy Cabin.” This was the second year she entered the contest and placed second last year.
The story tells of Lucy’s family finding the home of the Tooth Fairy while lost in the woods. The Tooth takes Lucy on her travels to collect teeth then helps the family return to their home.
“I came up with the idea because I like the tooth fairy and I love going on adventures and going into the woods with my dad,” said Margaret.
Winning entries were also submitted by students from Watertown, Philadelphia,Clayton,
Potsdam, Redwood and Flushing schools.
Videos of the young writers sharing their stories are available on WPBS-TV Facebook and YouTube pages.
