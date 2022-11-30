WATERTOWN — On a brisk, sunny Thanksgiving morning more than 200 runners took to the streets of the city for the 39th annual Watertown YMCA Turkey Day Run.
For many the event has become part of their holiday celebration to work up an appetite before the feast. For the YMCA, the main focus of the run is to bring to bring community members together for a good cause and promote healthy fun.
Funds from the registration fees are utilized in areas not covered by membership fees to provide resources, programs and experiences.
There were many from the Carthage and Lowville areas among the 235 finishers of the 5K run including several who finished in the top five in their age group as timed by Auyer Racetiming.
Jozie Tessier, 8, of Copenhagen, was second in her age group with a time of 34:11. Karsyn Burnash, 18, of Lowville was fourth for the female teen group with a time of 26:37. For the 20-something males, Charles Roberts placed fourth with a time of 26:16. Pennie Amann of Carthage with a time of 31:55 placed fifth in her age group. Tina Soukup of Carthage led her age group with a time of 35:59.
“I run for health reasons,” said Ms. Soukup. “This is only my second time running with the YMCA. I never compare, just there to have fun and enjoy. I do not run competitively. I work out to stay healthy every day.”
There was also a non competitive 2.2 mile walk/run.
Local 5K finishers, listed with overall placement and net time:
Mark Connelly Jr., 170th, 36.35
Charles Roberts, 42nd, 26:16
Joshua Ayers, 55th, 26:56
Joshua Amann, 85th, 29:37
Dakotah Vondrasek, 87th, 29:37
Pennie Amann, 117th, 31:55
Shira Parnes, 152nd, 34:54
Tina Soukup, 163rd, 35:59,
Josh Sanders, 196th, 42:19
Susanna Jordan, 130th, 32:29
Ryder Tessier, 135th, 33:13
Jozie Tessier, 148th, 34:11
Mindy Tessier, 149th, 34:12
Xavier Gallow, 156th, 35:21
Stephanie-Lyn Henry, 165th, 36:08
Nicole Gallow, 166th, 36:10
Leslie Gill, 150th, 34:29
Karsyn Burnash, 52nd, 26:37
Cassidy Burnash, 141st, 33:34
Kerri Pellan, 180th, 40:01
