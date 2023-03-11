James C. Henry, president of Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. - the non-profit company that remains since the dissolution of the village fire department was complete in November - is seen far right with three other members of the company including, proceeding left from Mr. Henry, Shane Henry; Terence Williams Sr.; and John Bohl of the Terry Farrel Firefighter Fund Photo courtesy of Brian Farrell

COPENHAGEN — The question of asset ownership no longer involves just the village and the non-profit Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. A Long Island-based organization that supports fire departments around the country with equipment and training called and they want their transportation van back.

On Feb. 23, village Mayor Mark A. Souva received an email from Brian Farrell, Chairman of the Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund based in Bethpage, asking for help recovering the transportation van given to the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department in January 2022.

