COPENHAGEN — On a warm Sunday afternoon people were thankful to be in the air-conditioned gymnasium for the Copenhagen Central School graduation ceremony June 26. The afternoon began with a slideshow of the 30 graduating seniors.
At precisely 2 p.m., dressed in his cap and gown, Jonathan H. Smith sounded the trumpet to cue the band to play “Pomp and Circumstance” to usher in the Class of 2022.
Salutatorian McKenzie L. McLane led the Pledge of Allegiance prior to Valedictorian Chase A. Aubin giving the honors speech.
Chase spoke of the importance of time and urged his classmates to “make time to be in the moment” and to “take more frequent steps outside of our comfort zone.”
“Become familiar with strangers because relationships aren’t discovered, they are made,” he said, adding, “Make an effort to truly get to know your family and friends, and make sure they know how you feel about them because no one knows when their time is up.”
Leaving with one last thought, Chase said, “Everyone deserves to live life to the fullest, so go into life prepared to work, but don’t make work your life; money can always be made, but time is the only thing that once lost can never be recovered.”
Class president Courtney J. Johnston comically said the guest speaker needed no introduction and began to leave the podium, however returning she spoke of the high school’s history teacher and softball coach, John Cain.
Mr. Cain encouraged the graduating seniors to be lifelong learners.
“Seek out new experiences, challenge your mind and your body in new ways,” he said. “Be selfmotivated to seek out knowledge for both personal and professional reasons. … Never be afraid to try something new.”
He also challenged the graduates to dream big and work hard to overcome any obstacles to obtain those dreams.
As the diplomas were distributed each graduating senior stood center stage as a list of their achievements and their post-graduation plans were read.
Several award recipients were announced by representatives of the scholarships.
McKenzie McLane was presented with the Ryan J. LaBarge Memorial Award and the Gary L. Trainham Award.
The Collin James Hess Memorial Award was presented to two students who embodied the namesake’s spirit — Maggie E. Wilson, for “the love of the game” and Maxwell A. Larsen “for making us laugh.”
There was a tie for the inaugural James Trainham Award with the scholarships going to Chase A. Aubin and Charli R. Carrol who also received the 12th annual Patricia Sullivan Memorial Award and the Vinton Tarrant Memorial Award which Maxwell A. Larsen shared. The Tom Sweredoski Memorial Award went to Andrew Carroll.
Following the singing of the Alma Mater and turning of the tassels, the graduates gathered on the school’s front lawn to be congratulated by family and friends.
