TURIN – “One a Falcon always a Falcon” — this mantra by former athletic Director C. Brian Oaks was repeated several times June 25 during the 59th annual South Lewis commencement ceremony.
In her invocation, Keaton J. Nagy prayed for guidance for the graduating class to discern difficult decisions. Mayilyn L. Preston, class president, spoke of the obstacles the class had faced and overcome.
Jayden A. Ford in his technical honor student address talked of change. He said he changed his attitude about education which led to his success. Jayden encouraged his fellow graduates to “get a career or job you enjoy doing.”
“As long as you keep learning and working at your own pace, with reasonable consistency, you will inevitably reach your goals as long as you don’t stop,” he said. … “Keep learning from your mistakes and keep moving forward.”
Alexyn E. Hunkins, a reluctant salutatorian, said had she known achieving this honor would mean giving a graduation speech, “with a couple of flunked tests, I would have been off the hook.” She went on to speak about the importance of change.
“We will never get to experience high school anymore,” she said. “All of our lives are going to be different from here on out.”
She noted change forces us to adapt and allows us to grow, it lets us move forward and experience new and exciting things – change can be healing and empowering.
Valedictorian Lexi Bernard spoke of the class’ accomplishments.
“We were able to obtain an education in the midst of a global pandemic,” she said. “While many of us were forced to adapt to our world being flipped upside down, we all found ways to persevere.”
Lexi, added her way of coping was to run.
Prior to the distribution of diplomas, Superintendent Douglas Premo addressed the class.
“Just remember that the journey you have taken thus far is just asmall piece of who and what you are and what you will become,” the superintendent said. “They call graduation ‘commencement’ because it is a beginning. Your entire life is still ahead of you. No matter where you are, no matter what you are doing, or what you have become — you will always be a South Lewis Falcon.”
Morgan L. Kogut gave the benediction prior to the recessional.
“Help (the graduates) stay true to their dreams, to use their gifts wisely and to walk into the future with faith, hope and great love,” she prayed.
