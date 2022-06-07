Lowville Academy students receive FFA Scholarships

WATERTOWN — Farm Credit East, a member-owned lending and financial services cooperative recently awarded three Lowville Academy and Central School students $500 scholarships each to assist them with their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. A SAE project is a requirement of the FFA high school agriculture curriculum which allows students to apply classroom principles in the real world by raising crops or livestock, or working for an agricultural business.
Lowville Academy students Garrett Phelps, Colden Pike and Collin Schrag were among nine SAE scholarship recipients that Farm Credit East awarded across its eight-state territory. The Lowville students’ projects included maple syrup production, training and caring for horses, and raising pigs and beef cows.
“Farm Credit East is pleased to support these students and their SAE projects,” said Kathryn Canzonier, Farm Credit East Burrville branch manager. “The projects help the students better understand the business side of agriculture and prepare them for future education and career opportunities in agriculture.”
Ms. Canzonier recently visited the Lowville FFA chapter to meet with the students and chapter advisor Melvin Phelps to present the checks to the scholarship recipients. The visit also included a tour, including the chapter’s hydroponic towers which are growing greens for the school cafeteria.
