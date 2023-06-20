LOWVILLE — Lowville Academy’s 215th Commencement exercise honoring the Class of 2023 will occur at 11 a.m. June 24 in the main gymnasium.
The senior Graduating Planning Committee has planned the Board of Education supported program along with High School Principal, Mr. Brian Finn. The seniors involved in the graduation planning committee are: Brody Brown, Noah Comet, Keegan Crenshaw, Anna Exford, David Fayle, Nicholas Hetzner, Isabella Krop, Jada Lee and Taylor Stalker.
A traditional procession of 92 graduates, led by military service bound seniors, Dylan Barber, Tucker Earl, Reilly Fargo and Nicholas Hetzner, will enter to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” played by Elizabeth Zehr, Lowville Academy Music Teacher.
Rebecca Dunckel-King, Superintendent of Schools, will open commencement e with a brief welcome just before the National Anthem sung by the select chorus senior members.
Senior Keegan Crenshaw, will give the traditional class perspective followed by special recognitions of retiring staff by Brody Brown and Jada Lee. The Charge to the Class will be given by David Fayle just before the select chorus senior members perform “Where Does The Time Go”, arranged by Jack Zaino, directed by Elizabeth Zehr. Seniors Noah Comet and Taylor Stalker will introduce the 215th commencement speaker, Jacob Steria, Lowville Academy High School history teacher.
Selected Class of 2023 graduates will receive graduation prizes and memorial awards from high school principal, Brian Finn, followed by scholarship presentations by Superintendent Dunckel-King. The New York State High School Diplomas will be handed out by Lowville Board of Education president, Thomas Schneeberger. After the diploma granting, senior class members, Anna Exford, Olivia King and Isabella Krop will recognize contributions of alumni. Lastly, the graduates will sing the traditional Lowville Academy Alma Mater. A recessional will conclude the 215th ceremony. A reception will follow on the front lawn of Lowville Academy (weather permitting) sponsored by the Board of Education.
Each graduate may invite family to the ceremony on June 24, but space is limited. Reserved parking will be available this day for special guests to the Lowville Academy ceremony. Special seating for handicapped individuals needing wheelchair access wishing to attend can also be arranged by each graduate ahead for family members needing such consideration. Parking is limited on the campus so families should plan accordingly to use available street parking off campus as needed. The court house parking lot will be available for overflow parking as well.
Various diploma winners, including those earning an Advanced Regents and Regents, are noted in the graduation program along with students earning special designations in addition to students earning mastery in math and/or science. Recognition of National Honor Society members are noted on diplomas as well. The program insert lists the many prizes, memorials and scholarships that will be given to members of the Class of 2023. Some were previously awarded and noted on the back of the program insert.
Lowville Academy National Honor Society members will be noticeable by the wearing of their traditional gold stole which signifies their good standing as a member of the Russell R. Zeller Chapter. Students attending the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center and members of the National Technical Honor Society will be wearing purple and white cords to signify their excellence in their vocational program. Additionally, those students attaining honors in FFA will be wearing their blue cords.
Each graduate will receive a symbolic rose after the recessional for their family. Live computer streaming of the ceremony is planned, and the link for accessing this will be available on graduation day on the district website at http://www.lowvilleacademy.org. School officials expressed special thanks to incoming NHS members in the Class of 2023 under direction of advisor, Nichole Myers for their assistance at graduation.
