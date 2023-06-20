LOWVILLE — Lowville Academy’s 215th Commencement exercise honoring the Class of 2023 will occur at 11 a.m. June 24 in the main gymnasium.

The senior Graduating Planning Committee has planned the Board of Education supported program along with High School Principal, Mr. Brian Finn. The seniors involved in the graduation planning committee are: Brody Brown, Noah Comet, Keegan Crenshaw, Anna Exford, David Fayle, Nicholas Hetzner, Isabella Krop, Jada Lee and Taylor Stalker.

