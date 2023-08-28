Lowville American Legion baseball team completes season

LOWVILLE — At the close of the 2023 junior American Legion baseball season, the Lowville Post 162 team exhibited determination and growth despite facing a challenging record of 5-11 according to head coach Erik Gronowski.
“Aiden Chartrand led the team with a .367 batting average, while Dominic Swiernik secured three wins and an impressive 57 strikeouts on the mound,” said the coach. “Returning players like Eli Gronowski, Devin Swiernik, Ayden Weaver, Maddox Morrison, Carter Rice, and Brycen Villiere made significant contributions. Eli Gronowski stood out both in hitting and behind the plate. Devin Swiernik led the team in doubles, Ayden Weaver was a tough plate presence, Maddox Morrison excelled defensively, Carter Rice emerged as a leader with a strong arm, and Brycen Villiere demonstrated exceptional baseball IQ.”
“The team fought valiantly throughout the season, participating in closely contested games that unfortunately didn’t always end in victory,” Coach Gronowski said, reflecting on the experience, highlighting the invaluable lessons gained from competing against the high-caliber competition in the Mohawk Valley.
He emphasized that the challenges faced ultimately helped the players evolve into more formidable athletes, providing a unique opportunity to test their skills against top-tier opponents.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Coach Gronowski shared the team’s intention to continue competing at the junior level. With an eye on strengthening the roster, the team aims to add five or six talented players to their ranks. Prospective players are encouraged to consider trying out for the team in the upcoming spring, with tryout information available through email at tricountylegionbaseball@gmail.com. As the Lowville Post 162 team prepares for the next chapter, they remain committed to their pursuit of excellence and growth on the baseball diamond.
