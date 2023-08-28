Lowville American Legion baseball team completes season

The 2023 American Legion Post 162 Baseball Team included in front, from left, Ivan Branagan, SouthLewis; Devin Swiernik, Lowville Academy; Ayden Weaver, Lowville Academy; Maddox Morrison, South Lewis, Shaun McManus, South Lewis; and Brycen Villiere, Lowville Academy. In back are special assistant Daryl Swiernik; assistant coach John Exord; Aiden Chartrand, Harrisville; Zane Zustra, Lowville Academy; Dominic Swiernik, Lowville academy; Jack Beyer, Lowville Academy; Carter River, Beaver River; Jakob Exford, South Lewis; and Eli Gronowski, Lowville Academy. Cassandra Gronowski photo

LOWVILLE — At the close of the 2023 junior American Legion baseball season, the Lowville Post 162 team exhibited determination and growth despite facing a challenging record of 5-11 according to head coach Erik Gronowski.

“Aiden Chartrand led the team with a .367 batting average, while Dominic Swiernik secured three wins and an impressive 57 strikeouts on the mound,” said the coach. “Returning players like Eli Gronowski, Devin Swiernik, Ayden Weaver, Maddox Morrison, Carter Rice, and Brycen Villiere made significant contributions. Eli Gronowski stood out both in hitting and behind the plate. Devin Swiernik led the team in doubles, Ayden Weaver was a tough plate presence, Maddox Morrison excelled defensively, Carter Rice emerged as a leader with a strong arm, and Brycen Villiere demonstrated exceptional baseball IQ.”

