LOWVILLE — The annual Memorial Day ceremonies held in Lowville were markedly smaller this year, but attendees still felt duty-bound to honor the veterans whose lives were lost.
Did you venture out this holiday weekend?
At 11 a.m. on Monday, in the village’s Veterans Park, the Military Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 162 fired the traditional 21-gun salute as a small crowd looked on. Many people watched from their cars, and most stood or sat a good distance away from one another.
“It’s a little scary to come out,” Cheryl A. Defone said. “But I thought it was important to be here, so here I am.”
Mrs. Defone’s husband was in the color guard that participated in Monday’s ceremony, and he himself is a veteran. Mrs. Defone’s father was also a veteran. Along with the Monday morning ceremony, the honor guard traveled to all the military grave sites in Lewis County on Sunday and Monday morning to honor the veterans buried there.
Usually, the Memorial Day ceremonies would include a parade and draw a much larger crowd, but with the state’s restrictions on large gatherings still in place, a parade was not possible. Lee Hinkelman, the Lewis County American Legion Commander, said that all ceremonies were done with social distancing considerations in place as well.
“Even though we have this virus to worry about, I’m glad this many people came out,” he said. “We had social distancing in effect, we did what we were supposed to do to keep it safe.”
