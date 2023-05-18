LOWVILLE — New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognizes student-athletes for their performance both in the classroom and on the field. Teams with 75% of their roster having a GPA of 90% or above will be awarded the Team Scholar-Athlete Award. Individuals on all other sport teams who carry a GPA of 90% or above are awarded the Individual Scholar-Athlete Award.
Honorees from Lowville Academy and Central School:
Varsity boys baseball, coached by Andrew Capone, individual awards:
Brody Brown, Eli Gronowski, Ryder Jantzi, Tanner Millard, Landen Moshier, Alexander Myers, Dominic Swiernik, Eric Szablewski, Logan Watson and Nathan Widrick.
Varsity girls softball coached by Sandra Lyndaker, team average 98%
Alexis Allen, Kendyl Allen, Alexa Brouty, Anna Dening, Emily Heins, Phoebe Jennings, Anna King, Katherine Macaulay, Catherine Peer, Jakayla Spence, Rubi Zabielowicz
Varsity girls track, coached by Marjorie Rush, team average 97.15
Stephanie Beyer, Ava Burns, Lydia DeGeorge, Denali Dietrich, Grace Fouse, Carli Freeman, Corinne Haney, Mia Hanselman, Brooke Houppert, Alannah Ingersoll, Lilly Lacey, Maya Laribee, Brenna Law, Skylar Manning, Sarah Peebles, Charlee Pike, Mackenzie Ples, Delaney Rose, Taylor Stalker, Jenna Weiler
Varsity boys tennis, coached by James Rhodes, team average 97.2%
Landon Brennan, David Fayle, Nicholas Hetzner, Anthony LaPuma, Nolan Moshier, Drew Ortlieb, Garrett Phelps, Jonathan Stacy, Joshua Weiler
Varsity golfed by Derek Myers, team average 96%
Anna Exford, Carter Fowler, Colin Kempney, Eli McCue, Thomas McCue, Hannah Moshier, Dalton Myers, Ryan Myers
