LOWVILLE — Author, Trish Michael of Lowville, has released her third children’s book promoting self-kindness.
“The Sorry Monster” is the third in Ms. Michael’s series of children’s books written to inspire self-care, mindfulness and empowerment.
Ms. Michael is an author, artist and three-time cancer survivor. Having faced constant adversity — a single mom at 18, abusive marriage for 15 years, survived cancer three times — the author “distills her hard-won wisdom into children’s books that help kids (and adults) find their power (and their happy) amid trauma, hardships and just daily life,” states a press release on the book.
According to her website, her books were all written to help her own children during difficult stages in their lives to remind them and others that anything is possible.
“I’m a firm believer in turning hardship to beauty” she said in an online interview.
Ms. Michael’s other books are “Light” and “Find Your Happy.”
In “The Sorry Monster,” Miss J struggles with feelings of self-worth and says “Sorry” after everything she does and says; creating a monster with an insatiable need for more sorrys. She soon discovers that her habit has created a monster too big to handle and learns to choose her actions and words more carefully, taming the Sorry Monster into a friend who gobbles up self-love instead.
Writing books is just the tip of the iceberg for this entrepreneur. Ms. Michael is also a photographer, artist and business consultant.
Having self-published her books, she has written a guide — “How to Publish a Children’s Book” which she offers free for the asking through https://www.trishmichael.com/get-my-freebie.
The Sorry Monster can be pre-ordered at www.trishmichael.com, and her other books can be purchased online at www.TrishMichael.com and www.Amazon.com.
