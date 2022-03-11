LOWVILLE — Prosecutors continued to piece together the whereabouts and words of Shawn L. Exford in the hours before and after the 2019 fire that killed two women through testimony Friday that closed out the first week of Exford’s murder and arson trial.
New video evidence from security cameras at Baker’s Grill, 7561 S. State St., illustrated the testimony of head bartender Laurie A. Buckingham, showing her speaking to Exford at the end of the bar.
Ms. Buckingham told Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt that customers who looked out the door when fire trucks slowed down nearby said the fire was at Catherine A. Crego’s residence, 7525 S. State St.
Although she knew Ms. Crego as a customer for years, they weren’t friends outside of the bar, she said.
The biggest concern for Ms. Buckingham was that her best friend was often at Ms. Crego’s house.
After trying to call her friend without any response, Ms. Buckingham said she went to the fire scene. The first person she saw there was Exford.
“I asked him if he knew if Mike and Patty were up in the apartment,” she said, and when he responded no, “I was screaming at him, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?’ … I was in a panic.”
She said Exford appeared “anxious, kind of like I was.”
Ms. Buckingham testified that Exford said he knew her friends were not in the burning apartment because “he was just up there.”
After finding her friends at their residence, Ms. Buckingham said she returned to Baker’s where Exford soon arrived as well. The security camera footage showed the time was 1:27 a.m.
Although he had been banned for a year from the bar due to an incident in which he became violent with a girlfriend, Ms. Buckingham said she let him in because of the fire.
Exford ordered two shots of vodka and a diet soda, drank one shot and poured the other in the glass. The video footage showed him ordering and receiving another shot.
“He was really anxious, nervous. We were talking about the fire,” she said. “He wasn’t intoxicated or I wouldn’t have served him.”
Exford’s behavior was not typical for him, Ms. Buckingham testified, saying he tipped her “very well” and bought a number of scratch-off lottery tickets, which she had never seen him do before.
“He asked me if I could smell the burning flesh on him. It kind of pissed me off. Why would you say that?” she said.
Assistant District Attorney Mark R. Lemieux’s questions to the witness prior to Ms. Buckingham, Joseph M. Griffin, brought to light that he had heard Exford asking people in the bar that question.
Mr. Griffin said he saw Exford at the fire scene and told him the bar was still open but getting ready to close.
When Mr. Griffin returned to Baker’s, Exford was already there. He also said Exford was not acting like himself.
“Pacing back and forth,” was how Mr. Griffin described Exford’s behavior. “Usually when he’s there, he’s a lot more mellow, chilled out.”
Ms. Crego’s granddaughter, Tristain McGrath, testified that when she arrived at her grandmother’s house at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, Brian S. Mushtare, who escaped the fire onto the porch roof, Saratina R. Kilbourne, who also died in the fire, and Exford were already there.
She said she and Exford were drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and drinking CBD liquid shots and were alone in the bedroom to be intimate. Everyone else at the apartment was also drinking, which was not uncommon.
Although she and Exford had left the apartment and returned once during the evening, Ms. McGrath left again to visit someone who lives above the pizzeria at 7580 S. State St. despite Exford’s objections.
On her way back to Ms. Crego’s at about midnight, Ms. McGrath said she saw the flames and that she was “in shock.” She said the fire department arrived “in a matter of seconds.”
Ms. McGrath said that when Exford showed up, “he was acting emotional … he said he went home to get the movies and knew nothing about the fire.”
During cross examination, “emotional” was clarified to mean that Exford started crying and hugged her when he found her at the fire.
Ms. McGrath said she stayed at the fire “for hours,” only leaving at 4 a.m. with Exford to the house of a friend, Melissa Howard.
Being questioned by Exford’s attorney, John W. Hallett, Ms. McGrath said she and Exford did multiple shots of peppermint schnapps throughout the afternoon.
Ms. McGrath was 17 years old at the time.
Larry M. Mutchler testified that when Exford walked up to him at the site of the fire, “he had black stuff all over him” and was not acting like himself. Mr. Mutchler said that was about five minutes after the fire alarm sounded and he walked from his home to 7525 S. State St.
He also said that about two weeks before the fire, in the middle of November, he was mowing his lawn when Exford “was talking about burning down the (same) house” using a candle.
In Mr. Hallett’s cross examination, he asked Mr. Mutchler about his own prior convictions, but Mr. Mutchler said he could only remember one for the sale of drugs and one for possession. When Mr. Hallett asked him if “it’s fair to say you’ve had a lot” of convictions. He said it was.
Mr. Hallett asked Mr. Mutchler where he saw the “black” on Exford, to which the answer was on his forehead, hands and pants but Mr. Mutchler was not sure about the jacket.
Also among those who saw Exford at the fire scene was Lewis County Search and Rescue paramedic Kristin Johnson, who was the first to testify on Friday.
Ms. Johnson said she had stopped Exford from walking toward the house from her position between the Stowe Street intersection and the burning house.
She said he didn’t seem to pay attention to what she said and recalled Exford responding, “What’s going on? … I just need to get back to the house.”
Because she was stationed on the south side of Ms. Crego’s house on South State Street, Exford crossed into the street to get around Ms. Johnson and approach the house.
Mr. Hallett’s cross examination revealed that Ms. Johnson had been called to the address a number of times in the five years of her employment with Search and Rescue, usually for overdoses. She confirmed she had worked on Exford before, but not at that address.
Ms. Crego and Ms. Kilbourne died of asphyxiation in the fire while trying to get out. The only other person in the apartment at the time of the fire, Mr. Mushtare, was injured. Testimony earlier this week by state Fire Investigator Edward J. Stevens indicated that the fire was started by someone intentionally putting an open flame to the blankets hanging on a wall and a door in the front entrance hallway shared by Ms. Crego’s second-story front apartment and the first-story front apartment, which was empty at the time.
The front entrance was the only way to get in or out of Ms. Crego’s apartment.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Monday. The prosecution expects to call its last witness on Wednesday.
Exford was indicted on March 5, 2020, on 13 felony charges — four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
