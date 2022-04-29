LOWVILLE — A barn at 7438 Rice Road in Lowville was destroyed by fire late Friday morning.
The fire was allegedly caused by an owner using a torch to cut metal, which accidentally sparked some hay and wood. The fire spread rapidly due to wind, officials said.
According to a news release from the Lowville Fire Department, the fire was called in by a passerby shortly after 11 a.m., and when crews arrived to the scene, they found “a large collapsed barn completely on fire.”
Fire officials said lumber, shingle siding, tin roofing and hay fueled the blaze. The fire was spreading to a nearby silo and toward a winterized greenhouse, but firefighters saved the structures by battling the blaze inside of the silo.
No injuries were reported.
According to Lewis County property records, the property is owned by Elam L. Stoltzfus and Katie Ann Stoltzfus.
It took about four hours to control the fire.
“I want to thank the members of all departments who responded to today’s incident,” Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said in a Facebook post. “It was truly a team effort to get this job done.”
Lowville firefighters had mutual aid from New Bremen, Castorland, Martinsburg and Copenhagen fire departments. The Lowville Ladies Auxiliary responded with refreshments.
The building was deemed a total loss. It was not insured.
“Once again, today’s incident has shown how great it is that these small town fire departments can come together and work together to get the job done by putting in 110% effort in all that they do!” Chief Austin wrote on Facebook.
