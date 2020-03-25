LOWVILLE — Lewis County General Hospital is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, 7744 W. State St.
All blood donated through this Lewis County General Hospital sponsored blood drive helps patients in our community. It only takes about an hour of your time and your one donation could help save up to three lives. Blood is critically needed at this time.
Appointments are encouraged and appreciated, however, walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the LCGH Laboratory at 315-376-5170, email rmullin@lcgh.net, or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor keyword: LewisCountyGeneralHosptial.
