LOWVILLE — The village has taken police reform seriously.
Led by Mayor Joe Beagle and Police Chief Randy Roggie, the Board of Trustees engaged with a consulting firm specializing in law enforcement and government policy to help it create a transparent and effective process to meet and go beyond the requirements of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative executive order.
“We’re doing this because it’s required by the state, but at the same time it gives us a chance to look at our existing policies so when we walk away from this, we’ll have a good manual to go by,” Mr. Beagle said.
With transparency and public engagement key to the process, the village has posted an online survey seeking residents’ perceptions of the local police force and their practices.
The 10-question survey will help the village have a better understanding of how village residents feel about the police department and the changes they would like to see made, according to Mr. Beagle.
“The other thing that’s going to happen is we are going to have a public hearing. People are going to be able to come in and voice their opinions,” he said.
The village’s police reform process began in the fall, according to a news release on the survey, and must be completed by April 1, when any new policy created through the process to help eradicate racial bias in law enforcement should be submitted to Albany for review.
“Basically Albany has to sign-off on it,” Mr. Beagle said. “If they’re not happy with it we’re back to square one. That was another reason for having the consulting firm because they have the expertise and know what exactly Albany is looking for.”
The consultant also will help village and police leaders examine the existing law enforcement policies and procedures and make changes based on public feedback and changes in acceptable practices that may have occurred since the local rulebook was written.
Mr. Beagle said they are now looking into creating a hard-copy of the survey so residents without access to computers or the internet could pick one up from and return to the village office.
Survey responses will be accepted until Dec. 31.
The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative was created in response to the public outcry in opposition to police violence against people of color after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., after an officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.
According to the executive order, its intent is “to address any racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color” and “ensure that all of its citizens are treated equally, fairly, and justly before the law.”
