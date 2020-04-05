LOWVILLE — After nine years of service and innovation in the Lowville Academy and Central School kitchen, Food Services Director Steven Fuller has taken on a new challenge.
As of this week, Mr. Fuller is the new Food Services Director at the South Lewis School District, filling a role that has been vacant since the beginning of the year.
Mr. Fuller said he would have liked to retire at Lowville Academy one day, but he “couldn’t afford not to take the opportunity” at South Lewis, at first from a financial perspective, but ultimately because he was impressed by the level of communication and support he saw from the district as he went through the interview process.
Although the director position has been open for some time, one of the cooks at South Lewis stepped up and has been filling the role this year.
“They have done an awesome job, having to take over like that,” Mr. Fuller said. “Going in, I’ll be the student, listening to my new staff and their thoughts and ideas. I’m from Lowville, but this is South Lewis and I want to do what’s best for the children in this school.”
Mr. Fuller said he’ll miss the team he is leaving behind at Lowville but he has confidence in their abilities and how well they work together as a team to continue making sure the kids get fed quality food.
“I was always coming up with new ideas but I feel I’ve left a lot of good knowledge behind,” he said. “It’s nice to know your staff understood and bought-in to what you were trying to do. I think they will continue some of the things we started like Taste It Tuesdays and the Farm-to-School program.”
He also believes he may be able to bring some of those programs to South Lewis, especially considering the school already has its own garden, making Farm-to-School even more local.
