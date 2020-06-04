LOWVILLE — Eight minutes and 46 seconds. That is how long the moment of silence will be at the end of a peaceful protest march planned by local high school students. That is how long George Floyd of Minneapolis had a policeman’s knee on his neck before he died.
Marchers will gather at 6 p.m. Monday at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St., from where they will walk together, respecting social distancing, up Bostwick and through the village to the four corners’ clock at the intersection of State and Dayan streets. That is where the silence will be observed.
“I think it will be a powerful moment to honor Mr. Floyd, the horrific death he faced and the moment he’s bringing about,” said protest co-organizer Jared Beyer, a graduating Lowville Academy High School senior. “When people started protesting I was thinking racism can’t be fought only in the big cities it has to be a nationwide response, so I thought it might as well be Lowville ... racism has no home in Lowville, either.”
The protest march is an act of solidarity with the people of Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement while also an act of protest.
“We want to stop the bad cops. We’re not anti-police, we’re anti-racist, and we’re not pro-looting, we’re anti-police brutality,” Mr. Beyer said, “It’s something I think that has gone on for too long, the police being brutal and targeting the black community, so one thing we are pushing for is police reform.”
Mr. Beyer said many young people like himself are frustrated with “the lack of leadership with the adults.”
“There’s this constant bickering with the politicians and it’s not what we need right now. We need to be productive and inspire hope and change,” he said, “When the youth starts mobilizing and making their voices heard, I believe the adults will really start making change. Everyone has to be in this together. You can’t be just one group versus another.”
The coronavirus crisis; multiple violent acts against unarmed black Americans that have lead to their deaths; peaceful protests around the country accompanied by significant spates of violence; the arrest and violence toward news personnel covering the protests; and violence by and against law enforcement are the backdrop for 2020 grads like Mr. Beyer and his friends. They will march because they don’t want to take it all sitting down.
“I always try to put it in perspective and have empathy for the people who have it worse. There’s always a bigger issue to fight for rather than just what’s happening to you,” he said, “As a young person I want to see change, instead of sitting around and just watching these things happen.”
Co-organizer Gabriella Frappier and Mr. Beyer have joined forces with local progressive activist group Indivisible Lowville to promote the event.
Participants are encouraged to bring “respectful signs” and are asked to wear masks and keep six feet between each other during the march while remaining peaceful and positive.
Village Police Chief Randy Roggie and Sheriff Michael Carpinelli were invited to the event, although Mr. Beyer said he is “not sure if they will turn up or not, but we hope they will.” Both law enforcement heads gave permission for the march to occur as long as it remains non-violent, according to Mr. Beyer.
If a large number of people participate, Mr. Beyer noted the march will end at Veterans Park instead.
In either location, there will be silence.
Eight minutes and 46 seconds of it.
