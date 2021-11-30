LOWVILLE — Looking out her window at the Naturally Lewis office in the village, Cheyenne Steria, director of finance and incentives at the county Industrial Development Agency, was inspired by the tree decorated in front of the Lewis County Historical Society.
“I’ve had this idea floating around in my head that we need to light up our main streets of our villages for the holiday season,” Mrs. Steria said. “I thought maybe if I got solar lights I could get a solar company to pay for it.”
She approached Emily and David Khasidy, of Brooklyn-based Clear Path Energy, who were very willing. Giving back to the communities that help them set up and host solar projects is part of their ethos, to use their marketing dollars differently than most energy project development companies that reach out to residents with the conventional mailings and flyers.
“We decided to do it a little differently and reallocate those marketing dollars to the communities that are supporting these projects,” said Mrs. Khasidy, who heads marketing and community building efforts for the company. “Anything where the community says, ‘Hey, can you help us out here?’ And it’s not usually (people saying things) just to us, it’s community members saying (things) to other community members, and we keep our ears to the ground for those opportunities when we can say, ‘Hey, can we contribute, too?’”
Mrs. Steria’s next step was to reach out to Lori Rhubart and a group of local residents inspired by Mrs. Rhubart’s Facebook campaign, Lights of Lowville, which calls on people to put up lights on their homes to help bring “some extra smiles” through the Christmas season.
The group will be meeting on Saturday morning to take its mission to light up the village to the next level by hanging the solar lights in the 25 trees that line State Street. Any extra strands will be used at the clocktower park at the corner of State and Stowe streets.
Mrs. Steria is hoping the collaboration and Clear Path Energy’s involvement might inspire other business groups, like the Lowville Business Association, to do something, too.
“It’s an opportunity to get them more active, especially if you get some people who see some value getting involved onboard. Maybe they’ll help make some positive change,” she said.
Clear Path Energy, which is developing two side-by-side community solar projects on Brewery Road in the town of New Bremen to produce a combined 9 megawatts of power, hopes this is just the first of many contributions to the Lewis County community.
“We’re long-term owners and operators so we’re making this investment, but we’re really community members for, hopefully, 30 or 40 years, so we just want to be nice neighbors,” said Mr. Khasidy, Clear Path co-founder and chief executive officer. “We want to be a part of the community and lend a hand where the community really needs it instead of where we think people need it. We want people to know they can count on us for help, assistance, ideas, solving (issues) ... maybe other (solar) companies will do the same”
The Lights of Lowville group will be meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, at the Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis offices, 7551 S. State St.
