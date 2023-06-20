LOWVILLE — Lewis County Department Of Motor Vehicles, 7660 North State St., will be closed Friday, June 23, for staff training both at the state and county level. The office will reopen on Monday, June 26, at the regularly scheduled hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
