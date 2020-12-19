LOWVILLE — Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser announced Friday the county Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen for in-person transactions by appointment only on Monday.
“DMV staff is working diligently to contact all customers that had to be rescheduled due to the closure,” Mr. Moser said. “If you have not been contacted yet, we ask for your patience — we are contacting customers in the order of your original appointment.”
New appointments will be accepted on the appointment line 315-376-9729 once the rescheduled appointments are set. Appointments may also be made at https://lewiscountydmv.setmore.com/.
It is requested that people who are ill on the day of their scheduled appointment or who are under quarantine order, not come to the DMV and should call the appointment line to reschedule.
Transactions completed through the DMV drop box are currently much quicker verses waiting for an appointment. To determine if your transaction can be completed through the drop box, visit the Lewis County website: https://www.lewiscounty.org/departments/department-of-motor-vehicles/department-ofmotor-vehicles
“I want to thank everyone for your continued patience,” the county clerk said. “Our community and staff health is my top priority and I want to make your visit to the DMV safe and efficient in these unprecedented times.”
