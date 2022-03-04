LOWVILLE — The village man accused of setting a fire in 2019 that killed two people appeared in Lewis County Court on Friday morning for the last conference between his lawyer and prosecutors ahea his trial begins next week.
Shawn L. Exford was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree arson — a top-tier felony — second-degree arson and five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment exactly two years ago Monday.
Exford is accused of setting the fire at 7525 S. State St. that killed Catherine A. Crego, 58, a resident there, and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42, of 7539 S. State St., on Nov. 30, 2019.
Five other residents of the multiple-apartment building escaped the structure, including Brian Mushtare, who escaped by crawling out of an upstairs window and onto the porch roof.
After the second of two conferences with Exford’s attorney John W. Hallett and Assistant District Attorney Mark LeMieux, Judge Daniel R. King made an unconventional request of Exford.
“I want to make sure, sir, on Monday, sir, you are fully able to help your attorney draw a jury, so that means you have to be in the right mental state, let alone sobriety, to do so,” Judge King said to the defendant. “I am concerned, sir, about your mental health status. I understand that you are under a lot of pressure. If you consent, I could incarcerate you today. That way we could guarantee that you would not be under the influence of any intoxicants, and you could help Mr. Hallett pick the jury.”
Exford responded that he would not consent.
No information was given as to what had precipitated Judge King’s suggestion.
In August, Exford was released from jail on a $500,000 cash or $1 million bond provided by his mother, Shannon M. Exford, in the form of a $300,000 bank check and an affidavit of collateral to meet the necessary total.
Judge King also put the topics discussed in the first conference on the record, which included a number of questions that remain regarding the submission of certain pieces of evidence. He said he will make a final ruling on the various issues on Monday.
Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt noted that he is the lead chair on the case, appointed by District Attorney Leanne K. Moser, and should be included in all conferences going forward.
The trial, which was originally scheduled to take place in September shortly after Exford was released on bail, was postponed until Feb. 28 and then again until Monday, when jury selection will begin.
The trial is expected to take between two and three weeks.
