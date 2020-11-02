LOWVILLE — Due to inclement weather, the Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Lowville will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Lowville drive-thru COVID-19 testing site closed Monday, Tuesday
