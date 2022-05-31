Lowville Elks to host Flag Day parade

LOWVILLE — In observance of Flag Day, the Lowville Elks Lodge 1605 will host a parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The duty of hosting the parade rotates annually among the Carthage, Lowville and Watertown lodges and representatives of each lodge will be in attendance along with other participants. Organizers are expecting members of law enforcement, local fire departments, BSA Troops, representatives of the Lewis County Humane Society and the Lowville Academy and Central School Marching Band to participate in the parade.
The parade starts on Dayan Street, crosses South State Street and proceeds up Shady Avenue to the Elks lodge, 5600 Shady Ave., where there will be a ceremony and refreshments. C. Lee Hinkleman, commander of the Lowville American Legion, will be the guest speaker and there will be a flag retirement ceremony.
For more information, contact Morgan Roberts at 315-405-3201.
