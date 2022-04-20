LOWVILLE — Honoring it’s members, the Lowville Fire Department recently held its annual awards banquet April 9.
Kurt Munger of West Lowville received the firefighter of the year award. The Kraft Heinz retiree has served with the Lowville Fire Department for 29 years.
“Kurt has served in many roles throughout his years with the fire department such as convention delegate, head custodian (multiple times), and currently is serving on the Board of Directors,” said
Said Fire Chief Joseph Austin in a Facebook posting. “His dedication to the fire department is shown both in the way he helps out on the fire ground as well as his dedication to getting stuff done around the fire hall. He is known to us as a bionic man as he has had more surgery’s than anyone in the area I would dare say and has several mechanical parts — knees, hips, shoulders — you name it he’s probably had medical work done on it. He is one of the kindest people I know and will most definitely give you the shirt off his back if it will help you out. This award was very deserving and well earned.”
Mr. Munger said he was “overwhelmed” and “very surprised” by the honor.
“I am proud to represent the fire department and fellow firefighters,” he said.
The Firefighter of the Year said he had wanted to join the military but “I did not get there.”
He said he joined the fire department to help people and help the community.
“I’ll do it until I can’t do it anymore — help with functions and on the board,” he said.
He encouraged others to join or support the fire department.
“It’s hard to get new firemen — we need young blood,” he said. “It feels good to do something for the community. It’s very worthwhile.”
Years of service awards, ranging from five to 65 years were presented at the banquet.
Rick Bush has served the department for 65 years and made third in overall points.
“He still is very active within the department and can be found racing to the fire hall still when the siren goes off to try and be the first driver here,” said the fire chief. “His 65 years of service with the Fire Department have been served with distinction.”
James Lehman joined the club of 50 years of service.
“Jimmy has been in many positions throughout the years with the Lowville Fire Department,” said the chief. “He also was the head mechanic for our department for many years and still assists the current mechanic in keeping our fleet operating effectively and efficiently.”
During the banquet, Mr. Lehman’s son-in-law, fire department president Craig Rowsam, presented him with this honor as well as the declaration from the NYS Senate in appreciation of his service.
Service awards were also given to Kevin Kaldowski, 40 years; Leon Austin, 35; Doug Hanno and Mike Hlad, 30; Craig Rowsam, 25; Joe Austin, 15; Brian Hanno, 10, and Dave Egan, 5.
Leon Austin also received the President’s Award in recognition of his service on the house committee and aiding in the kitchen and was given a plaque for his 25 years as department secretary.
Honored for being Top Responders for the year were Donny Kraeger, first; Joe Zehr, second; Rick Bush; third; Neil Smithling, fourth, and Mike Hlad, fifth.
Nicole H. Adams of Lowville, a senior account clerk with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, was honored a the Lowville Ladies Auxiliary Member of the Year.
“She has poured her heart and soul into the organization,” said auxiliary president Jeannine Munger. “She is willing to help with anything. This award is very well deserved.”
“She can always be found on the fire ground when the auxiliary is called and also heads up the auxiliary’s craft fair every year,” said Chief Austin. “Her dedication is greatly appreciated to this organization.”
Ms. Adams, who has a member of the auxiliary for 26 years, said she first joined because her paternal grandmother was a charter member.
“I liked the concept of being able to help others, whether it’s providing refreshments at a fire scene or helping out at a function,” the honoree said. “There is also a sense of pride, knowing that I am helping to carry on the traditions that were established by my grandma and the other charter members 65 years ago. I have met and established lifelong friendships with people that I would otherwise not have if it wasn’t for the auxiliary. I’m also proud knowing that I am the third generation of my family to be involved with the Lowville Fire Department.”
She is currently the auxiliary treasurer and has previously served as secretary and president.
Ms. Adams encourages people to become involved with the fire service.
“I feel people should join because there is so much to do,” she said. “Being part of something and growing in an organization is very rewarding. Whether we are assisting our fire department members or giving back to the community — it’s a good feeling to be able to help when needed.”
She said she was honored to receive this award.
“Especially to share it with some of the charter members who have been active for 65 years,” the honoree said. “That was a big deal.”
Mary Lyng and Gladys Buckingham shared the spotlight, receiving recognition for 65 years of service with the Lowville Ladies Auxiliary.
Also recognized for years of service in the auxiliary were
Barb Wilcox, 60 years; Dee Tuttle and Betty Hill, 45; Rosie Ross and MarenAnn Percoski, 40; Rae Austin, 35; Margaret Holiday and Nicky Adams, 25; Lynnette VanNest and Angie Dosztan, 20; Jen Sauter and Terri Stocking, 15, and Anna Austin and Lucy West, 10.
The Lowville Fire Chief expressed thanks to Susan Makuch and her team who served dinner; Amos and Rachel Bush for bartending and to Martinsburg Fire Department that was on automatic dispatch during the banquet for all calls within the district.
“Their willingness to be on call for us, allows our members to take the evening and enjoy themselves,” said Chief Austin, noting the neighboring department had worked all day assisting with the Snirt Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.