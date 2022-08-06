Lowville Fire Department initiating junior firefighters program

The Lowville fire department, 5420 Parkway Dr., in Lowville on June 10, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

LOWVILLE — To spark interest in firefighting and pump up recruitment, the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department is establishing a junior firefighter’s program.

“The program is being established in order to promote recruitment of younger members, which will in turn, provide for the longevity of the department and allow us to provide the services that our district residents rely on year after year,” said Benjamin J. Lyndaker, junior member program coordinator and department vice president.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.