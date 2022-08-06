Lowville Fire Department initiating junior firefighters program

LOWVILLE — To spark interest in firefighting and pump up recruitment, the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department is establishing a junior firefighter’s program.
“The program is being established in order to promote recruitment of younger members, which will in turn, provide for the longevity of the department and allow us to provide the services that our district residents rely on year after year,” said Benjamin J. Lyndaker, junior member program coordinator and department vice president.
The junior program is open to anyone 16 to 18 years old living within the Lowville Fire District and maintaining passing grades in school.
Junior members will meet to train with active members on the third Monday of each month and are welcome to attend the department’s regular membership meetings on the first Monday of each month.
According to the program coordinator, junior members will be allowed to assist with exterior operations at fire scenes and at motor vehicle crash scenes, if they are comfortable and the tasks are deemed safe by the incident commander.
To introduce the program, there will be three public informational sessions, Aug. 26 and Sept. 18 and 19, all at 6 p.m. at the fire station, 5420 The Parkway.
An informational packet will be accessible on the department’s Facebook page, website or available at the department from any active member.
Those interested can call the department at 315-376-6333 and leave a message for Mr. Lyndaker, or call him directly at 315-486-5196.
Completed packets can be mailed to the department at P.O. Box 81, Lowville NY 13367 to the attention of Benjamin Lyndaker, or turned in to Mr. Lyndaker or any active member.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.