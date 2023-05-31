Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

LOWVILLE — A downed power line complicated firefighter access to a burning home in the town of Lowville on Tuesday night.

According to the fire report by village Fire Chief Joseph A. Austin, Ricky Mullin Jr. and his family were asleep in their home at 8618 Number Four Road when a smoke detector woke them to a fire in their living room.

