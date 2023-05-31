LOWVILLE — A downed power line complicated firefighter access to a burning home in the town of Lowville on Tuesday night.
According to the fire report by village Fire Chief Joseph A. Austin, Ricky Mullin Jr. and his family were asleep in their home at 8618 Number Four Road when a smoke detector woke them to a fire in their living room.
The family was able to leave the structure safely but when firefighters arrived shortly after, the two-story log cabin-style home was ablaze and the second floor had collapsed into the first floor.
Crews worked from the back of the building forward because of a downed live power line across the front yard that blocked access to the front of the building until National Grid could remove it.
With the help of the New Bremen and Croghan fire departments, the flames were controlled within about an hour, the report said, but equipment from the town of Watson was used to turn over the debris so it could be monitored for the following two hours to ensure the blaze was completely extinguished and there was no chance it could start back up.
The insured home was a total loss and the report said cause of the fire could not be determined because of the destruction.
The American Red Cross helped the family of four including two children, four and nine years old, with financial assistance for immediate necessities like shelter, food and clothing according to their news release.
