LOWVILLE — The Five Streets project is underway again for the season with the work plan adapted to the current situation in the village.
The Highlander Construction crew started work on Tuesday at the village sewer plant on East State Street, said the village Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise.
Although the original plan was for the company to pick up where it had left off last year by starting on Shady Avenue by Fast Trac and continue up toward State Street, the fact that Lowville Academy and Central School is currently closed has caused them to pivot priorities.
“We’ll be starting on Trinity by the [county] courthouse and go to the end, then we’ll hop up to Shady, which will work out good because there is no school. We’ll get everything near the school done first in case they need to open for summer school later,” Mr. Denise said.
Park Place near the school will also be affected by the work in the near future.
Work on Shady Avenue is anticipated to begin in mid-May while upper Park Avenue construction is tentatively set for the beginning of July, according to the village’s website.
“This is the initial plan,” Mr. Denise said. “But everything can change.”
By the end of construction season last year, Stowe and Water streets were completely done and Highlander co-owner Brad Olin said at the time, “We’re where we wanted to be,”
Mr. Denise said he has seen on social media that some village residents are concerned that people on the Highlander construction crews may bring COVID-19 with them from other parts of the state. However, he said the majority of people working for the company on the project are local residents.
He also said there are a number of safety guidelines set through an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo specific to construction and that he will be monitoring to ensure those protocols are followed as much as possible.
Highlander could not be reached for comment about COVID-19 safety protocols they may have set up for their employees to follow outside of work hours when they are in the community.
The $18.9 million project is upgrading water, sewer and drainage infrastructure along five main village streets.
The second meeting on the project will be held with Highlander this week.
